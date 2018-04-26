Toyota’s announcement buzzing around North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI)- Four hundred new jobs are on the way to North Mississippi.

Toyota Manufacturing Mississippi says it will roll out the next generation of Corollas at its Blue Springs plant.

Dozens of state lawmakers, including Governor Phil Bryant were on hand for Thursday’s celebration.

The details on the new jobs came with the unveiling of the plant’s new visitors and training center.

Excited, ecstatic and overwhelmed.

“Somebody pinch me,” said Suggs.

That’s how Toyota Mississippi President Sean Suggs, feels about the new opportunities being created and his manufacturing plant.

“I’m just here reporting the news, but there is a lot of people, a lot of people that contribute to our great success,” said Suggs.

A $170 million investment will help create the 12th generation of Corollas, using Toyota New Global Architecture, or TNGA

“This new car will be very dynamic. It’ll have a really good nice new look, the ride and handling will be very, very good, the comfort level will be very good and also better gas mileage which everybody is excited about,” said Suggs.

Lawmakers are also happy to hear about the success rolling out of the Union County plant.

“It changes the entire dynamic. It brought Mississippi into the industrial revolution and this was in a gregarious state primarily, which we still are, but manufacturing automobiles now it’s part of Mississippi. So, as I go around the world and around the nation, people understand that we manufacture nearly half a million automobiles a year,” said Governor Phil Bryant.

The next generation Corolla is one accomplishment, but Suggs is just as proud to ensure more people in north Mississippi will have a job.

“400 jobs. Think about it. 400 opportunities. 400 opportunities for families, and we are hiring so everybody needs to know that,” said Suggs.

“Anywhere from 14 to 1800 people will be working here at this plant on the new platform for 2020, that will manufacture a new Corolla which is the worlds best selling automobile,” said Gov. Bryant

The design of a new 10 million dollar visitors and training center, which is set to open in November of 2019, was also unveiled.

“You will be able to get hands-on training, but you will also learn a lot about manufacturing. So when that opens up, I think the whole Northeast Mississippi will be very excited,” said Suggs.

Construction has already started on the new assembly line.

The new generation Corollas will roll off the line early next year.

A hiring process has also started to fill the four hundred jobs. For a look at career opportunities visit www.toyota.com/usa/careers/.