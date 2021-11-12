TPD and NE Crime Stoppers searching for phony exterminator

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are asking for your help to find a phony exterminator accused of helping himself to someone’s debit cards.

Tupelo Police were called to an apartment on West Main Street. The resident said that a man identifying himself as pesticide exterminator came to her apartment unannounced.

She let him in. Later, she found that her wallet was missing from her purse.

Her debit cards were used to make withdrawals from an ATM at a local bank.

Police believe the man in these images is the one who made those withdrawals.

He was driving a small Acura 4 door SUV.

If you recognize him or his traveling companion, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or download and use the P3 Tip app.