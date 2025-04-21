TPD arrests two men accused of Grand Larceny
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department has arrested two men accused of Grand Larceny.
According to TPD, officers responded to a home on Kimbrough Avenue for a stolen vehicle.
The victim told officers that a person they knew entered their home, took a set of car keys, and took the vehicle without permission.
The vehicle was then used in an altercation and returned with damage.
After further investigation, 32-year-old Jarion A. Whitley of Tupelo was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny; Taking of a Motor Vehicle.
Bond was set at $10,000.
In another case, TPD says, earlier this month, officers responded to North Madison Street about a stolen vehicle.
The victim told officers that their vehicle had been parked at a family member’s home and that a neighbor informed them that the vehicle was no longer there.
After further investigation, 40-year-old Matthew J. Parker of Tupelo was arrested and charged with one count
of Grand Larceny; Taking of a Motor Vehicle.
Bond was set at $5,000.
Both charges in these cases will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.