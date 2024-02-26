TPD investigates fatal single-vehicle crash

Around midnight on Feb. 25, Tupelo Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, TPD discovered a single-vehicle collision near a bridge construction site.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Around midnight on Feb. 25, Tupelo Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, TPD discovered a single-vehicle collision near a bridge construction site.

A Mazda SUV had collided with a parked piece of construction equipment.

The adult driver was deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers inside the vehicle.

This collision is under investigation and more information may be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X