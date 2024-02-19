TPD is investigating a fatal shooting involving two juvenile males

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile male and the wounding of another juvenile male.

The incident happened on Government Street around noon on Feb. 18.

One victim had been taken to the North MS Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Government Street and discovered the deceased body believed to be a victim of the earlier shooting.

Two adult males were arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.

This incident is in the early stages of investigation and more information, including names, will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

