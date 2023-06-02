TPD makes 2nd arrest in murder case spanning from Clay Co. to Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made a second arrest in a murder case that stretches from Tupelo to Clay County.

On Wednesday, officers served an arrest warrant for Jermya Springer. Springer was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

According to TPD, the charge was related to a murder that occurred in Clay County, and the prime suspect was arrested in Tupelo.

These facts suggested that the accessory charge is in relation to the death of Denasia McGregory, whose body was found in a car in Tupelo but is believed to have been killed in Clay County.

LaBrandon Tumblin faces a first-degree murder charge in that case. He was sentenced to life in prison on a separate armed robbery charge last week and has been moved to Parchman.

Jermya Springer is in the Lee County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

