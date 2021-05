TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department needs your help locating the person responsible for killing this man.

Jermaine Berghuis was shot multiple times at a residence on Lakeview Drive.

The shooting happened on February 5. Berghuis died from his wounds on March 8.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact the Tupelo Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-8477.