TPD serves a Lee County Circuit Court Capias Warrant
57-year-old Baker of Saltillo has a warrant for seven counts of False Pretense.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -Tupelo Police Department served a Lee County Circuit Court Capias Warrant on Edward L. Baker.
57-year-old Baker of Saltillo has a warrant for seven counts of False Pretense.
This warrant pertains to a 2023 report of an individual cashing checks that were unlawfully obtained from a local business.
Baker was held on a $10,000 bond that was issued by Lee County Circuit Court at the time the capias was issued.
This case is awaiting trial in Lee County Circuit Court.