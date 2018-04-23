TPSD ‘Rotary Scholars” Recognized For Academic Achievements

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Top achievers in the Tupelo Public School District were recognized during a luncheon. It’s part of the annual “Rotary Scholars” celebration.

Each name represents a student in the top 30 of his or her grade. For years the Rotary Club of Tupelo has partnered with the school district to recognize the top academic achievers.

“We’re blessed in Tupelo to have partnerships like this to allow us to be well rounded and have the sixth best overall rated in the state,” said TPSD Supt. Dr. Gearl Loden.

Rotary club president Jenny Jones says it’s important for the students to know they are supported by the community.

“Rotary Club wants to make them feel special and honor them for the hard work they’ve put in to achieve these recognitions this year,” Jones said.

Making the Rotary Scholar’s list is a big honor and those who have made it every year, from 7th to 12th are given special recognition.

“Since I was in seventh grade I’ve strived to be a six year Rotary Scholar, I came here, saw the seniors and said, I want to do that, I want to make straight As, and be at the top of my class every single year,” said Lauren Taylor, a THS senior who has made the Rotary Scholar list since seventh grade.

Omar Erar knows it will take a lot of dedication to be a Rotary Scholar for the next five years, but the seventh grader is willing to put in the effort.

“It’s hard work, you can’t slack off in class, you have to work hard and do your work,” Erar said.

One hundred and eighty one students were recognized as Rotary Scholars .

That luncheon at the Summit Center is the largest event each year for the Rotary Club of Tupelo.