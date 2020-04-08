TPSD suspends food delivery, pick up programs after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Public School District suspended its food delivery and pick-up programs after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the school district said the employee worked in the transportation department.

- Advertisement -

Buses were used to take the food to various locations.

All employees who had contact with the worker in the last 14 days have been notified.

TPSD is putting the programs on hold for two weeks, after that, it will reassess the situation.