TPSD Teachers of Distinction Awards Announced

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday was a day of celebration as 20 teachers and five assistant teachers received the annual “Teachers of Distinction” awards.

The awards have been given out yearly since 1988 and is sponsored by CREATE Foundation and the Association for Excellence in Education.

Winning teachers received $1,000, and assistant teachers were awarded $500.

Here are the recipients of the awards as well as the school they teach at:

Carver Elementary Thomas Street Elementary

Kelly Hutcheson Lee Anne Barnes

Assistant Tammy Jenkins Michelle Morgan Guyton

Joyner Elementary Tupelo High School

Assistant Brenda Hatch Suzy Williams

Takeyda Scruggs

Jodie Thompson Rankin Elementary

Janice Brock Ward Amber Alana McFarland

Assistant Lekata Word LaTonya Wright

Cynthia Evelyn Wright

Lawndale Elementary

Tosha Denise Armstrong Milam Elementary

Amorita Shells

Lawhon Elementary Assistant Chiquita Bobo

Shannon Carlisle Shuwnda Edwards

Keila Glenn Aaron Keaton Ledbetter

Assistant Mary Patton

Parkway Elementary

Pierce Street Elementary Katie Michael

Emily Carodine April Bondurant Gray

Bridgett Burnett Hawkins