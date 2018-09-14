TPSD Teachers of Distinction Awards Announced

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday was a day of celebration as 20 teachers and five assistant teachers received the annual “Teachers of Distinction” awards.
The awards have been given out yearly since 1988 and is sponsored by CREATE Foundation and the Association for Excellence in Education.
Winning teachers received $1,000, and assistant teachers were awarded $500.
Here are the recipients of the awards as well as the school they teach at:
Carver Elementary Thomas Street Elementary
Kelly Hutcheson Lee Anne Barnes
Assistant Tammy Jenkins Michelle Morgan Guyton
Joyner Elementary Tupelo High School
Assistant Brenda Hatch Suzy Williams
Takeyda Scruggs
Jodie Thompson Rankin Elementary
Janice Brock Ward Amber Alana McFarland
Assistant Lekata Word LaTonya Wright
Cynthia Evelyn Wright
Lawndale Elementary
Tosha Denise Armstrong Milam Elementary
Amorita Shells
Lawhon Elementary Assistant Chiquita Bobo
Shannon Carlisle Shuwnda Edwards
Keila Glenn Aaron Keaton Ledbetter
Assistant Mary Patton
Parkway Elementary
Pierce Street Elementary Katie Michael
Emily Carodine April Bondurant Gray
Bridgett Burnett Hawkins