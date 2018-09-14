TPSD Teachers of Distinction Awards Announced

Chris Bolton
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday was a day of celebration as 20 teachers and five assistant teachers received the annual “Teachers of Distinction” awards.

The awards have been given out yearly since 1988 and is sponsored by CREATE Foundation and the Association for Excellence in Education.

Winning teachers received $1,000, and assistant teachers were awarded $500.

Here are the recipients of the awards as well as the school they teach at:

Carver Elementary                               Thomas Street Elementary

Kelly Hutcheson                                     Lee Anne Barnes

Assistant Tammy Jenkins                        Michelle Morgan Guyton

 

Joyner Elementary                              Tupelo High School

Assistant Brenda Hatch                          Suzy Williams

Takeyda Scruggs

Jodie Thompson                                   Rankin Elementary

Janice Brock Ward                                Amber Alana McFarland

Assistant Lekata Word                          LaTonya Wright      

                                                          Cynthia Evelyn Wright

Lawndale Elementary                        

Tosha Denise Armstrong                     Milam Elementary

                                                         Amorita Shells

Lawhon Elementary                          Assistant Chiquita Bobo 

Shannon Carlisle                                 Shuwnda Edwards

Keila Glenn                                         Aaron Keaton Ledbetter

Assistant Mary Patton                                    

                                                           Parkway Elementary

Pierce Street Elementary                    Katie Michael

Emily Carodine                                      April Bondurant Gray

                                                           Bridgett Burnett Hawkins

