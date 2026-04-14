TPSD to hold Structured Day Program for alternative school students

At the WCBI booth, students had the opportunity to grab the mic and play the role of a TV News reporter fronting a segment from a career fair.

The career fair is just one example of how teachers and staff at the alternative school are helping students see a world of possibilities, They are also showing students the importance of serving others.

“We do community service field trips, last week we donated peanut butter at St Luke’s Food Pantry , we have our garden sale,” Smith said.

Students say they enjoyed talking with electricians, real estate agents, barbers, first responders, business people and others at the career fair. They are also grateful for lessons they are learning at SDP.

“I am not saying it is good to come here but if you do you will definitely get some work done,” said Dadin, a 9th grader.

“It has helped me a lot, my grades have come up , getting more work done, it is fun, get to do a lot of community work, help out people,” said Ethan, an 8th grader.

The goal for every student at SDP is to get them back to their home school, with the confidence and tools to stay there.

The SDP is in the Fillmore Center, which also houses other TPSD offices.