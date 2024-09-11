Tracking Hurricane Francine…

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – As Hurricane Francine approaches the coast on Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi will be in the landfall path. Strong winds, flooding, and severe storms are possible. Stay weather aware!

TODAY: Wednesday starts overcast for most of the morning and work day. The high temperature will be mild, remaining in the lower 80s. By around late afternoon and during the dinner hour, rain showers will begin to make their way to us. The showers are expected to intensify over the next day, bringing the potential for flooding, strong wind gusts, and severe storms. Stay weather aware throughout Wednesday evening and into the early morning hours of Thursday!!

THURSDAY: Rain will continue to intensify into the early morning hours and mid-day on Thursday. The high temperature will drop into the mid-70s. Around 2 to 6 inches of rain are expected in our region, posing the threat for flooding. Isolated severe storms are also possible, and a potential tornado can’t be ruled out. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 MPH, bringing the possibility of power outages. Stay weather aware, as the hurricane’s track is expected to track through central Mississippi throughout Thursday morning!

LATE WEEK: Scattered showers and storms remain in the picture for Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Francine begin to move out of our area. The high temperature will increase back into the mid-80s for the weekend. Rain will be isolated, with most of the area experiencing partly cloudy skies to end off the week.