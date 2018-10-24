Tractor collides with truck, 1 flown to hospital

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prairie man is flown to an area hospital after his tractor collides with a truck.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers say the crash happened just at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon,on Highway 45 Alternate, and the intersection of Lenoir Loop in Monroe County.
A Ford F-250 was driving south with it collided with the tractor.
Wallace Franks, 66, is who troopers say was flown to a Tupelo hospital.
He’s listed in critical condition.
The crash is still under investigation.