Tractor collides with truck, 1 flown to hospital

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prairie man is flown to an area hospital after his tractor collides with a truck.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers say the crash happened just at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon,on Highway 45 Alternate, and the intersection of Lenoir Loop in Monroe County.

A Ford F-250 was driving south with it collided with the tractor.

Wallace Franks, 66, is who troopers say was flown to a Tupelo hospital.

He’s listed in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.