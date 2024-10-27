Tractor Supply Company hosts ‘Touch a Truck’

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Sirens were going off, and horns were honking Saturday afternoon.

This was all a part of a “Touch a Truck” event, hosted by the Tractor Supply Company Store in Louisville on Oct. 26.

This allowed children to get inside of a fire truck, and a police car.

Cliff Cremeen said his son could not resist the flashing lights, and the sirens.

“He saw the fire truck and he had to go,” said Cremeen. “He is all about stuff like this. We have great respect for the police department and the fire department.”

“I think it is great because the kids love noise, and they love big trucks, and they may be looking at it as one day ‘hey I may want to do this one day.’ So it is great to have the kids come out here and learn about that,” said Sarah Thorne, Team Member at Tractor Supply. “So that maybe one day, they can help our community. I think it is great that people are supporting first responders. And they need to be because first responders help our community as much as they can.”

Workers of Tractor Supply say they will continue to host events like this for the public.

