Traffic running smoothly again in Tupelo after 18-wheeler crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Traffic is moving smoothly on Southbound Highway 45 in Tupelo, after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler that was partially hanging off a bridge.

The big rig ran off of Highway 45 between Main and Eason shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. It hit the concrete rail, coming to rest on the bridge. Part of the trailer was hanging over the bridge, with railroad tracks below.

The driver was able to get out and was taken to the hospital. It took crews more than two hours to get the 18-wheeler onto a wrecker and open the southbound lanes.

Tupelo police diverted traffic onto Main Street as crews worked to remove the cab and trailer.

It is believed the driver may have suffered a seizure.