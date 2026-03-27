Traffic stop in Chickasaw Co. leads to a drug arrest

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Chickasaw County leads to a man behind bars.

Chickasaw County deputies pulled Walter Randle over for a traffic stop.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by deputies, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, and Houston Police.

That search reportedly turned up marijuana, Schedule Two Narcotics, Schedule Four Narcotics, two firearms, and $21,000 in cash.

Randle was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to sell and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

The case is still under investigation, and more charges are expected.

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