Traffic stop in Corinth leads police to felony drug arrest
CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Corinth led to a felony drug arrest.
During a traffic stop, Corinth police search Mike McNair’s vehicle and found a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
McNair was charged with Felony possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving with a Suspended License.
McNair’s felony charge will be presented to an Alcorn County grand jury.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter