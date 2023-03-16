Traffic stop in Corinth leads police to felony drug arrest

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Corinth led to a felony drug arrest.

During a traffic stop, Corinth police search Mike McNair’s vehicle and found a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

McNair was charged with Felony possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving with a Suspended License.

McNair’s felony charge will be presented to an Alcorn County grand jury.

