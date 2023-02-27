Traffic stop in Lee County lands woman in jail, accused of drug dealing

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Lee County landed a Guntown woman in jail, accused of dealing drugs.

On Thursday, Lee County deputies and agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit pulled over a vehicle near Guntown.

Agents said the driver of that vehicle, Alexandra Patterson of Guntown, was holding methamphetamine.

There was also an active arrest warrant out for Patterson.

She was charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute.

Patterson is currently under indictment for Meth Possession from an arrest in October of last year.

She is in the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

