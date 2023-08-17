Traffic stop in Tupelo leads to felony gun, drug charges
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A tint violation led to a traffic stop which led to felony gun and drug charges.
Tupelo police pulled over Emmanuel Coleman in the area of Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Lawndale Street.
Coleman, a convicted felon, was allegedly in possession of felony amounts of marijuana and fentanyl tablets.
He was also allegedly in possession of a handgun.
Coleman is in the Lee County Jail with a $100,000 bond.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter