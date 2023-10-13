Traffic stop lands Mooreville man in jail facing drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Mooreville man in jail facing drug charges.

Lee County deputies pulled a vehicle over in the Mooreville area, and during that stop, deputies reportedly found the driver of the vehicle to be in possession of methamphetamine.

They arrested the driver, 62-year-old Stephen Prine, who lives in the Mooreville area and charged him with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Prine was booked into the Lee County Jail and given a $3,500 bond.

