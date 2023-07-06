Traffic stop leads Carroll County deputies to drug arrest

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Carroll County landed a Greenwood man in jail.

On Wednesday, Carroll County deputies pulled over a green SUV in Carrollton.

After questioning the driver and the passenger, the deputies were given consent to search the vehicle.

They also searched the driver, Recardo Reed of Greenwood, and reportedly found a clear bag containing a white substance, which was identified as methamphetamine.

Reed was arrested and charged with possession of meth.

His bond was set at $25,000. He is still in the Carroll-Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

The passenger was not charged.

