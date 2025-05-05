Traffic stop leads to a drug arrest in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There was another drug arrest in Prentiss County, this time after a traffic stop.

A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Highway 4 West for no tag and improper equipment.

The driver, 41-year-old Tammie Lynn Bowen of Booneville, was arrested on several misdemeanor charges.

But once she got to the jail, deputies say they found methamphetamine in her possession.

Her bond is set at $25,000. Bowen also has active holds from the Mississippi Department of Corrections and Tishomingo County. Agent Grady Smith will present this case to the grand jury as well.

