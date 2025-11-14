Traffic stop leads to a drug bust in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are in jail after a traffic stop in Fulton led to the discovery of a felonious amount of Methamphetamine.

According to Itawamba County Sheriff Mitch Nabors, Zaneiasha Marie Darden and Debrico Shanques Terrel Burgess were stopped on Martin Luther King Road in Fulton. Both were arrested and charged with trafficking a Schedule two controlled substance.

Darden and Burgess were arrested and taken to the Itawamba County jail. An Itawamba County justice court judge set their bond at $50,000 each.

Nabors said agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, Fulton police department officers, Amory police department officers, and Chickasaw County sheriff’s department deputies assisted in the stop.

