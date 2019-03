CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Clay County leads to a cocaine bust.

Lequtria Coggins, 36, of West Point is charged with Possession of Cocaine, Resisting Arrest and three traffic violations.

- Advertisement -

Coggins was pulled over Thursday on Highway 45 Alternate. Sheriff Eddie Scott say inside they vehicle deputies found one gram of cocaine.

Coggins is in the Clay County Detention Center.

Her bond is set at nearly $11,000.