Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man found himself facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

Last Thursday afternoon, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit made a traffic stop on Park Street in Booneville.

That stop resulted in an occupant of the vehicle, David Wayne Cartwright of Booneville, being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Cartwright was booked into the Prentiss County Jail.

His bond was set at $2,500.

