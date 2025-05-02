Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Fulton leads to drug distribution charges.

Earlier this week, Itawamba County deputies, Fulton Police officers, and agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit pulled over a vehicle for careless driving on South Adams Street in Fulton.

During the stop, agents reportedly found methamphetamine and detained the driver, Jeffrey Lessard, Senior.

Lessard later consented to a search of his home on Highway 25 South in Fulton.

During that search, agents reportedly found more meth.

Lessard was arrested and charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

