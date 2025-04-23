Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY, AL. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to a drug arrest in Montgomery County.
On April 20, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle on Highway 82 East for not having a tag.
The deputy began a roadside investigation and arrested Timothy Ryan Green for alleged drugs.
Green was charged with several felony charges, including: Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon, Trafficking Controlled Substance for Meth, and possession of a Controlled Substance of Marijuana.
He also racked up misdemeanor charges for possession of paraphernalia and three traffic citations.