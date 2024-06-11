Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Lee County leads to drug arrests.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop in the Brewer area. During the stop, agents found methamphetamine and hydrocodone.
54-year-old Michael Joe Langley of Tupelo was charged with trafficking a controlled substance for methamphetamine.
His bond was set at $50,000.
40-year-old April Dawn Langley was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for hydrocodone.
Her bond was set at $10,000.
