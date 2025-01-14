Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Lowndes Co.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – What started as a traffic stop, ended with a drug bust.

Around 9:25 a.m., on Monday, January 13, deputies stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox for a traffic violation on Hwy 82.

During the stop, probable cause prompted deputies to search the vehicle and 7 kilos of cocaine and 7 kilos of fentanyl were found

54-year-old Daryl Dewayne Crowden from Jacksonville Florida was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine, and aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.

Crowden is in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance.

Agents from the Madison Police Department, Madison Interdiction Team, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted in the case.

