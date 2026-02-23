Traffic stop leads to drug charges for a man in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop leads to drug charges for a Fulton man.

On Wednesday, February 18, Itawamba County deputies pulled a vehicle over on Highway 178 in Fulton.

During the stop, they searched the vehicle and reportedly found methamphetamine and a gun.

They then called in agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, who reportedly found another bag of meth.

The driver, Jerrick Scott Keys, was arrested and taken to the Itawamba County Jail.

But that wasn’t the end of the investigation. When they got the keys to the jail, they reportedly found meth in the floorboard where he had been sitting and a metal container with more of the drug on his person when he was being processed.

Keys is charged with Felony in Possession of Methamphetamine, enhanced with a firearm, and Tampering with evidence.

His bond is set at $60,000.

