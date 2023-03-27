Traffic stop leads to drug charges, reportedly illegally modified pistol

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop led to drug charges and a reported illegally modified pistol.

Lowndes County deputies pulled over a car driving northbound on Highway 45 without its headlights on.

Deputies reported smelling marijuana in the car. When they searched it, they reportedly found an open container of beer, pot, and a Glock 40 caliber handgun modified with what is known as a “Glock Switch” or “Auto Sear”.

This device can be added to the back of a Glock pistol, allowing the gun to continue firing as long as the trigger is pressed rather than having to pull the trigger for each round, effectively making a semi-automatic handgun fully automatic. With an extended clip, they can fire up to 20 rounds per second.

Such switches are illegal under Federal Law.

Deputies arrested Demarco and Andrea Turner.

Demarco is charged with speeding, an expired driver’s license, failure to have proof of liability insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUI 1st offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Andrea Turner has been charged with two outstanding warrants for possession of Methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Andrea also reportedly ran from deputies and is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to obey a police officer, and possession of marijuana.

Firearms charges may be coming as the investigation into the Glock continues.

Both of the Turners are convicted felons with a long history with the Lowndes County Justice System.

