Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop led to a drug trafficking arrest in Tupelo.

Tykerrious Clifton was pulled over by the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit on South Gloster and Barley Court for traffic violations.

That’s when investigators allegedly found fentanyl in the vehicle.

During the booking process, in the Lee County Jail, a misdemeanor of marijuana and additional fentanyl pills were allegedly found on Clifton.

Currently, Clifton was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl.

He is being held without bond.

