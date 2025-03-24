Traffic stop leads to teen’s arrest in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday morning traffic stop in Starkville leads to several charges for a Macon teen.

A little before 8;30 am, on March 23, Starkville Police Officers made a traffic stop on South Montgomery, near University Drive.

During that stop, they reportedly found what appeared to be a modified handgun.

Officers detained the driver, 19-year-old Kendrick Smith, and another person in separate patrol cars while they examined the weapon.

Police said Smith escaped from the patrol car and attempted to free the other detainee. Smith then ran but was caught a short time later.

Kendrick Smith has been charged with Possession of a machinegun conversion device, “Glock Switch”, two counts of Escape, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, along with a handful of traffic violations.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.