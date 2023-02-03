Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges.

A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night.

That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant for Green’s home in Stewart where they arrested a woman, Holly Phillips.

Phillips is charged with possession of meth. She also faces a Felon in Possession of a Weapon charge.

