Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges.
A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night.
That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.
Deputies were able to get a search warrant for Green’s home in Stewart where they arrested a woman, Holly Phillips.
Phillips is charged with possession of meth. She also faces a Felon in Possession of a Weapon charge.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter