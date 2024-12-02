Traffic violation leads to the arrest of a Brooksville Police Officer

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic violation leads to the arrest of a Brooksville Police Officer.

26-year-old Chandler McArthur Jr. was arrested and charged with speeding, no insurance, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

McArthur was stopped for speeding the morning of Sunday, Dec. 1, on Hwy 45 South near Carson Road in Lowndes County and had just finished a 16-hour shift at Brooksville Police Department.

McArthur was allegedly going 85 in a 65.

The smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle led deputies to finding and seizing marijuana.

All three charges are misdemeanor offenses.

McArthur was taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center where he has a total bond of $1,361 for all three charges.

