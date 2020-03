COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A train hit a car Friday afternoon in Columbus.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. on Highway 69, by the Fairgrounds.

A city spokesman said no one was injured in the accident.

Both directions of Highway 69 will be closed for about two hours for the train and track to be inspected.

Officials ask that drivers use another route while the inspection is underway.