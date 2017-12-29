Train Crash Investigation

PICKENSVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A train crash near the Mississippi, Alabama State line sends three people to the hospital.

Pickens County EMA Director, Ken Gibson, says two engines were on the same track when they collided and went down into a ravine.

The crash happened near Jackson Ferry Road.

Gibson says three people were injured in the crash, and two of them had to be air-lifted to an area hospital.

Tonight, December 28, crews are trying to secure the scene and the Federal Railroad Administration is expected to be on scene by tomorrow morning.