Transformation Ranch Opens Its New Doors

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A long term residential Christian discipleship center opens its new doors in Pontotoc County.

Transformation Ranch is a center for men struggling with various addictions.

The ministry recently built a new 6,000 square foot facility on 57 acres with the help of many churches and volunteers.

The ranch opened five years ago as a ministry of the Tupelo based Anchor Church.

It was based in a home near the Lee and Pontotoc County lines.

Ranch residents stay for nine months, and are taken to and from their jobs.

The new facility has room for 40 men.

The church also plans to build its headquarters on the property.