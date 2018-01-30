Transit Company To Give Presentation To City Leaders

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Tupelo is rolling forward with its efforts in getting a transit system to the North Mississippi town.

Last October, the city sent out Request for Proposals, or RFP, to see which companies would be interested in teaming up with the city.

Tuesday, leaders will hear from Climb Up Inc.

The transit would run on two fixed routes, including the city’s busiest traveled areas, like around Wal-mart, Kroger and the ICC campus.

Climb Up Inc. will have to submit a bid of just over $262,000.

The contract would be for 18 months.

