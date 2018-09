TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo’s new transit system will kick up Tuesday morning.

Tupelo Transit will have three routes, that will run from 5:30 a.m. until 7 at night.

The transportation system will only run Monday through Friday.

People can ride for free the first month of service.

After that, the price will be $2 per rider.

The city council will review the system in 13 months to determine if there is enough activity to continue the service.