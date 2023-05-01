Transportable Temporary Housing Units available soon for tornado victims

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Transportable Temporary Housing Units will soon be available to some tornado victims.

Governor Tate Reeves’ office said about 250 survivors are eligible.

These would be people from the March 24 tornadoes in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, and Sharkey counties.

FEMA is calling the qualified applicants to let them know the next steps moving forward. They can live in the temporary units for up to 18 months.

If you’ve already applied for FEMA assistance, you do not need to apply again.

Samaritan’s Purse is also moving forward with its mobile home replacement program. Mobile homeowners must have either been uninsured or underinsured. The non-profit organization will conduct case management and work directly with survivors.

