Transportation to be added to summer feeding program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – School is out. Let the summer fun begin.

However for some kids, knowing where their next meal is coming from is a challenge.

- Advertisement -

While many kids are having fun in the sun, by the pool and other summer activities, there’s a harsh reality that Interim Starkville Parks and Recreation Director Gerry Logan says many people forget about.

“There are kids in Oktibbeha County, in the city of Starkville, that have to go hungry. It’s not a problem that’s happening across the ocean. It’s right here in Oktibbeha County,” said Logan.

Starkville Parks and Rec and Southern Foundation for Homeless Children are teaming up to help change that.

This year a $35,0000 grant will help make sure kids get breakfast and lunch.

“We’ll never be able to catch everybody, but if we can feed one more kid than we did the day before, that’s what we’re looking to do,” said Logan.

With a new twist. Thanks to the grant, kids will be picked up and taken to the Travis Outlaw Center for lunch, one of several eating spots.

“The sportsplex is not a mile walking distance for everyone in the city. It is a very significant walk if you were trying to walk from J.L. King Park or a Louisville street,” said Logan.

The logistics are still in the works, those two streets are planned pick up sites.

“It’s a good starting place. Those locations were picked as we consulted with Southern Foundation on where we could serve or pick up the most kids,” said Logan.

With this being the first year, Logan says there will be a few kinks, but they’re looking forward to serving more kids over their summer break.

“We’re going to try it and see how it goes. Hopefully we’ll be able to this again next year, we’ll learn as we go,” said Logan.

Gwendolyn Gray with Southern Foundation says last year they fed around 100 kids. This year, they plan on reaching out to dozens more.

“This year we plan on increasing it to two or 300,” said Gray.

The summer feeding program kicks off June 1st.

At the kick off, Reverend Tyrone Ellis will be a guest speaker.

Mississippi is one of two other states that received this grant from the National Recreation and Park Association.

For information visit Starkville Parks’ website regarding this summers feeding program.