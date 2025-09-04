Traveling North Carolina man arrested on drug charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case of speeding turns into drug charges for a North Carolina man driving through Prentiss County.

Prentiss County investigators, following up with a road crew about speeders in a work zone, reportedly spotted an 18-wheeler going faster than the posted 20 miles an hour.

The investigators and Prentiss County’s Chief Deputy pulled the trucker over.

After further investigation, the driver, Brandon Blackburn of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, was arrested for DUI, Careless Driving, Felony in Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Blackburn’s bond was set at $5,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X