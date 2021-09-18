Traveling saxophonist is trying to inspire people to learn to play

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One saxophonist is traveling the country to inspire people to learn to play.

Damico Brown, also known by his stage name, Carmelo Sax, is one of the many traveling saxophonists in the music industry.

“Once I actually picked it up myself, it was kind of like love at first sight,” Brown said.

Growing up in Gary, Indiana, Brown said the town inspired him to learn to play – and there are a few big names you know today.

“Coming up, before I even touched a sax, I was raised on soul music like Minnie Riperton, Supremes, Grover, just really actual R&B and singers. I mean no offense to music today but you know, they actually had a little bit more skill and talent honestly,” Brown said.

Since age 12, Brown has traveled the country with one mission – to bring the passion of playing live music.

“Don’t let real instrumentation die. Because, even if it’s not something you want to do as a career like myself, it’s soothing for the soul,” Brown said.

Despite some of the hardships like being alone on the road and away from his family, Brown said there’s nothing better than giving joy to those who stop and listen.

“I wasn’t even sure what was going to happen, they either going to shoo me away or it’s going to be anything or people are just going to pass by. But the moment I started, people just flocked over and was like ‘we love it’ or ‘here’s some tips’ or thumbs up, lots of pass bys so it’s been a great response,” Brown said.