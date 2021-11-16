Treatment made available for Men’s Health Awareness Month

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- One local hospital is shedding light on Men’s Health Awareness month. North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point hosted a men’s health event Tuesday. Male patients were able to receive screenings for prostate, PSA, blood pressure, bone density, and testosterone.

Dr. Ned Miller says preventative health for men is the goal.

“The United States preventative services task force has recommendations to catch some diseases early before they become a problem,” said Dr. Miller. “That’s essentially what screening means is to try to find these diseases before they become an issue. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So it’s a whole a lot easier to take care of patients when we figure these things out early.”

Men were also able to have a one-on-one session with a physician on-site.