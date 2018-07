TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Heavy winds from a late Friday afternoon storm caused some damage in West Tupelo.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when a brief storm brought strong winds and heavy rain in Tupelo.

There were reports of downed power lines and trees.

One tree fell near the Tupelo welcome sign on top of a car parked at a nearby office complex.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

If residents see any damage, they should call and make a report with city officials.