Tree falls on a resident’s house in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some residents got a rude awakening this morning after a tree fell on their house.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes said the tree fell at 500 Redwood Street.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence said a tree also fell on a home on Golding Road.

High winds from a wake low plowed through the area early this morning.

Several trees have been reported down across the area.

At one time, 4-County Electric Power Association says 4,000 people were without power.

That number is closer to 300 now.

No injuries have been reported.

