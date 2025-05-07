Tree falls on a resident’s house in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some residents got a rude awakening this morning after a tree fell on their house.
Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes said the tree fell at 500 Redwood Street.
Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence said a tree also fell on a home on Golding Road.
High winds from a wake low plowed through the area early this morning.
Several trees have been reported down across the area.
At one time, 4-County Electric Power Association says 4,000 people were without power.
That number is closer to 300 now.
No injuries have been reported.