Trending “normal” this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures and rain chances will be trending on average for this first week of July. Temperatures maintaining in the lower 90s, with a chance for rain every day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue moving through NE MS, towards the SE. Temperatures are going to be warm and muggy again tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Maintaining high temperatures in the lower 90s. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected again. Luckily, clearing out by sunset for the multitude of firework shows. More warm temperatures overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures continue trending “normal”, in the lower 90s. Rain chances will continue through the rest of the week. End of the week does look slightly drier, but there is still a low chance. Overnight temperatures are going to be warm still.