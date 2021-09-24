Trending warmer for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: High pressure remains in control of the forecast, and temperatures will begin climbing back toward late September averages over the weekend.

FRIDAY: More perfection fall weather is in store today with full sunshine and daytime highs in the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: The sky stays mostly sunny both days with highs reaching near 80 degrees Saturday and into the lower 80s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will stay near or just above average for late September with more sunshine expected. Moisture levels will increase somewhat, so expect scattered clouds across the region; however, rain chances should remain out of the picture through most of the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane late Friday night or over the weekend as it moves across the south-central Atlantic.